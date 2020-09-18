Drawing contest for the 2021 Binational Clean Air Calendar

News

Due to the pandemic, drawings must be sent in digital PDF or JPG format

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and Yuma County. Get ready to participate in this year's drawing contest!

The Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) invites students to participate in this year's drawing contest for the Binational Clean Air Calendar 2021 edition.

The President and CEO of RCBH, Amanda Aguirre, said the contest's objective is to raise awareness on the importance of taking care of the environment in the region.

Due to the pandemic, it will be a little different this year.

Students will submit their drawings in PDF or JPG format to RCBH.

The contest is opened to students between the ages of 7 to 17 years old to students from Somerton, San Luis, or Yuma Youth Centers, including private schools in Yuma County, Health Career Clubs, Casa de la Cultura (House of Culture), and Seguro Social.

The drawing must be on an 8.5X11 letterhead paper on the landscape. Students can use colored pencils, acrylics, watercolors, and crayons.

The deadline to submit the drawing for the contest is Friday, October 30, at 5 p.m.

RCBH said all participants will receive a certificate for participation.

It said 13 winners will be selected for the contest and will be notified on November 13, 2020.

For more information contact Mrs. Mariajose Almazan, Executive Assistant of the President and CEO of RCBH, at (928) 315-7910 or by e-mail at mrincon@rcfbh.org.

In San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, please contact Mrs. Martha Roman with CEDES at (653) 849-5599 or by email at avoceta63@gmail.com.