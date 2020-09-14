Arizona sends help to battle wildfires

News

Local and federal teams to aid in fire suppression efforts

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As wildfires continue their destruction in California, Oregon, and washington, Arizona is stepping up to send help.

The Arizona National Guard and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are sending assets and manpower to help contain the fires.

Just last week, the Arizona National Guard sent 30 specially trained citizen-soldiers certified in wildfire response and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, to California from the 98th Aviation Troop Command in response to a request for wildfire fighting assistance.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has sent 36 engines, six water tenders, and two hand crews to California, Oregon, and Colorado to assist on various incidents. Two agency Battalion Chiefs were also sent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington to trains some of the military personnel in wildfire suppression.

Upon completing the training, the Department assigned the military members into two hand crews and sent them to California for fire assignments.

Hotshot crews from the U.S. Forest Services also have mobilized in support of operations throughout the west and northwest.

In total, 227 personnel from Arizona are assigned to aid in the fires throughout three states.