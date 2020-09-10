YUHSD superintendent says high schools are ready for in-person classes

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With just a few days left until students from Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) have the option to return to in-person learning, Superintendent Gina Thompson ensures the schools are ready for re-opening.

YUHSD held its weekly board meeting in person for the first time in months Wednesday night, where the Facilities and Maintenance Department presented how the schools are well prepared for a return.

The department said all high schools are equipped with inventory, like disinfectant sprays, wipes, gloves, and social distancing signs.

It also said in high-traffic areas, students will find hand sanitizer dispensers. Nurse stations and office spaces now have Plexiglas up to ensure safety between staff and students. Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask, at all times.

On Wednesdays when students are all continuing their studies from home, Superintendent Gina Thompson said those days are reserved for deep cleanings at all schools.

Jay Munoz from the YUHSD Facilities and Maintenance Department said the custodial team at the schools have all been trained to disinfect properly, as well as disinfecting areas if it comes to coronavirus being present.

Munoz also said the district purchased a number of carpet extractors to disinfect any area that may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Thompson said because of the help of teachers from each school in the district, students will be able to continue their school year with the hybrid learning schedule.

Tricia Ellsworth, Gila Ridge High School teacher and contributor to the Hybrid Learning Schedule, said being able to have a say on how the school year continues was a sign of respect from the district.

By the district allowing teachers from each school to come up with the Hybrid Learning plan, Ellsworth said teachers were able to come up with a plan they felt would benefit students and themselves the best.

YUHSD announced that Thursday evening, Cibola High School is hosting an Open House for any freshman or new students to visit with immediate family. This will give these students a chance to familiarize themselves with the school before starting next week.

Thompson said that returning back to in-campus learning is completely optional. No student is required to attend in person if they or their parents don't feel comfortable. Any teacher or staff member who is unable to return was also accommodated to continue working from home.