COVID-19-positive student says SDSU was slow to provide isolated housing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - San Diego State University (SDSU) promises students isolated housing if they test positive for coronavirus. However, some students say it's taking longer than expected.

The rise of positive cases among students comes just ten days after students returned to campus.

SDSU student Ana, is among the 184 students considered positive or probable to have COVID-19. Ava got sick last Tuesday. Her mother, Shelley Flanagan now regrets letting Ava return for in-person instruction.

"Honestly, we've got a nightmare on our hands and I figure it's only a matter of time before I bring my daughter home," Shelley Flanagan said.

Shelley Flanagan, Ava's mother: "She woke up with a 101 temperature, she had a splitting head ache, she had a sore throat. About a day later she lost her sense of taste and smell."

Flanagan was worried when Ava moved into on-campus housing. But she says she was relieved when SDSU assured her there were safety protocols in place.

Readily available isolation housing was one such protocol, but Flanagan and her daughter claim that wasn't exactly true.

Shelley says doctors at the university's medical clinic sent Ava back to her apartment to await test results with her three roommates. She decided to stay at her sister's home in Encinitas instead.

Two days later she tested positive, but didn't receive instruction on moving to isolation housing until later the next day.

"Unfortunately, my story is not the only one out there and it's just going to get worse," Flanagan said.

An SDSU spokesperson says the school can not comment on specific cases due to HIPPA violations.