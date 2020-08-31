Border Patrol says stash house cases increasing in Yuma

News

Agents say smugglers creating more places to hide illegal drugs

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Agents with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol confirm the agency is seeing an uptick in the number of stash houses county-wide.

"Stash houses" are places where drug dealers and human smugglers hide illicit narcotics, undocumented immigrants, or a combination of both.

So far this year, agents have uncovered seven different stash houses compared. Last year, they only found three. That means cases are up by 50%.

The most recent discovery came last week when agents found six undocumented immigrants in a local house. Border Patrol says they expelled four of those migrants under Title 42 back into Mexico.

Yuma Sector Special Operation Supervisor, Thomas Rutkowski, tells News 11 he thinks the new border wall is to blame. He believes trafficking networks are finding new ways to get both undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs into the U.S. from different sectors across the southern border.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Carmen Valencia takes a closer look at how Border Patrol is working with state and local law enforcement to evict smugglers from stash houses.