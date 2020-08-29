California bans flavored tobacco products

News

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California is ending the sale of all flavored tobacco product in the state.

Friday the Governor Gavin Newsom announced the senate voted unanimously to ban the products.

The ban include menthol and fruit flavors tobacco products.

It comes amid growing concerns over the health effects of e-cigarettes.

The ban takes effect january first of next year.

It excludes hookah tobacco retailers and loose leaf tobacco products like those sold in pouches for pipe smoking along with handmade premium cigars.