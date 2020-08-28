Border Patrol calls in National Guard to help with migrant rescue

News

Two men were lost in the Jacumba Wilderness Area

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector got help from the National Guard with a recent rescue in the Jacumba Wilderness Area.

Emergency dispatch contact agents about a 9-1-1 call from two men who said they were lost and in need of help. The dispatcher used GPS to pinpoint the men's location, and agents working with the National Guard joined the search in a Blackhawk helicopter.

Within 10-minutes of getting the call, agents and guardsmen found the men. The Border Search Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) check out the migrants, and determined they didn't need medical attention.

Border Patrol says both men were in the country illegally. Agents arrested them. They'll be expelled back into Mexico.