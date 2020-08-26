Murder suspect to make first court appearance in Raul Esparza’s case

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A man who police say killed 30-year-old Raul Esparza from El Centro is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police identify the first suspect as 39-year-old Daniel Alexander Munguia of El Centro, who is facing murder charges in Esparza's death from 2019.

In September 2019, Esparza's body was found by police burnt beyond recognition in a trash can near the train tracks in El Centro.

Police say weeks before Esparza's death, another man by the name of Erasmo Torres was shot and killed just a block down the road where Esparza's body was found.

However, that's not the only thing these two men have in common.

45-year-old Rosita Torres, the mother of Erasmo, is the second suspect facing murder charges in the death of Esparza, begging the question if there was a feud between both victims that prompted Torres to get involved.

The El Centro Police Department says an official connection between both murders can not be confirmed at this time, but they’re not ruling it out.

"She is Erasmo Torres's mother. When it comes to the trial, you'll be able to get a lot more information, but at this point, it's still an active investigation even though arrests have been made," said Robert Sawyer, ECPD deputy chief.

“Munguia was arrested on July 30th on a separate matter, the separate incident stemmed from assault with a deadly weapon and then later charged with a homicide," said Sawyer.

Tune in to 13 on your side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel brings you the the latest on Munguia's court appearance.