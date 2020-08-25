Harkins Theaters to reopen Friday

News

Yuma Palms multiplex shuttered since March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Good news for local movie lovers! Harkins Theatres is reopening it's doors.

The Arizona-based chain announced Tuesday it will welcome guests back this Friday, August 28. Its theaters have been closed since March.

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres.

Opening weekend will include exciting new films like Marvel's The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe, and the 10th Anniversary rerelease of Inception with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Harkins also plans to bring back some recent films whose theater time got cut short by coronavirus. Those movies, along with some classics, will be specially priced at just $5.

As a special bonus, Warner Brothers’ much-anticipated Tenet will open with special early access screenings beginning Monday, August 31.

“In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres.

“After nearly six months, we are so happy and deeply grateful to our team and our valued guests for the opportunity to carefully begin our return to deliver on this mission again,” Bowers said.

There will be additional safety protocols and sanitization practices in place when Harkins Theaters welcome back movie lovers. They include:

Mask requirements for guests when not eating or drinking (face coverings will be provided)

Added cleaning and enhanced sanitization

Daily health checks for staff

Reserved seating system

Reduced and socially distanced-seating

Staggered show times to reduce lobby traffic

Upgraded air filtration systems in theaters

Increased number of hand sanitization stations

For more information, to buy tickets, or reserve your seat, you can visit Harkins' website.