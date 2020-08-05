Local Representative Tim Dunn in lead to hold house seat

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Representative and incumbent Tim Dunn is in the lead for the House of Representatives District 13 race, after voters came out for the Arizona Primary Tuesday.

Rep. Tim Dunn was facing off against two other candidates, incumbent Joanne Osborne and former house member Steve Montenegro.

As of Wednesday morning, results showed Rep. Tim Dunn holding 41.57% of the votes amounting to 19,535 votes.

Incumbent Joanne Osborne as a second runner with 29.69% of the votes amounting to 13,954 votes.

Right behind her is Steve Montenegro with 28.74% of the votes amounting to 13,506 votes.

Rep. Dunn says right now he's going to continue to try to educate voters on what's going on between now and November and getting locals to understand what's at stake. He says locals need candidates that are going to stand up for Yumans and keep the country from going in the wrong direction amid the pandemic.

As students get ready to start the new school year, Rep. Dunn says he is working with the county health director, school boards, legislatures, and the governor's office on safely reopening schools during the pandemic.

Dunn says phone calls are held every Friday for updates.

Rep. Dunn promises to be the voice for local's concerns and welcome anyone to reach out to talk.