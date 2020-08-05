Breakfast, lunch available for YUHSD students

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Beginning Thursday, August 6, all Yuma Union High School District students will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all six YUHSD campuses.

Cibola High School

Gila Ridge High School

Kofa High School

San Luis High School

Vista High School

Yuma High School

Meals are only for YUHSD students, due to regulations, YUHSD will not be providing meals for non YUHSD students. However, meals may be purchased.

Students must provide their student I.D. or provide their I.D. number in the drive-thru lane.

Adult breakfast is $2.50 and adult lunch is $4.