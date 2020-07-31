PCSO launches new program allowing residents to assist in law enforcement

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) launches a new program that authorizes residents to protect their community.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement. While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

PCSO says the new Citizens Posse programs offers a training course designed to show residents the reality of police work. The course is four hours long, where participants will learn the basics of constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force.



Applicants will be required to undergo a minimal background check and sign a waiver release form.

Once they complete the Citizens Posse training, a certificate of completion and an ID card will be issued.

This course is open to all residents, not just those in Pinal County.