New NBC News/Marist Poll weighs Arizonans opinions on politics and coronavirus
Survey offers insights on Presidential race, Ducey performance and coronavirus response
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - With 100 days until the election, Democrat Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Arizona, with more voters saying the former vice president would do a better job handing the coronavirus and race relations, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll.
Democrats also enjoy a double-digit advantage in Arizona’s key Senate contest between incumbent appointed Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.
But more of Trump’s voters strongly back him than Biden’s supporters do, and the president holds a significant lead on handling the economy.
Here are the survey results:
The 2020 Presidential Race:
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as
president?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Approve
|41%
|44%
|Disapprove
|53%
|52%
|Unsure
|6%
|4%
|March 2020
|Approve
|47%
|48%
|Disapprove
|45%
|46%
|Unsure
|8%
|6%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as
president?
(And, would you say you strongly approve/disapprove of the job he is doing or just approve/disapprove?)
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|July 2020
|Approve
|26%
|29%
|Strongly Approve
|15%
|15%
|Disapprove
|13%
|11%
|Strongly Disapprove
|40%
|41%
|Unsure
|6%
|4%
|March 2020
|Approve
|32%
|34%
|Strongly Approve
|14%
|14%
|Disapprove
|12%
|11%
|Strongly Disapprove
|34%
|35%
|Unsure
|8%
|6%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
If November's election for president were held today, whom would
you support if the candidates are...
(If undecided: If you had to decide today, are you leaning more towards? Asked of registered voters)
|Candidate
|AZ Registered Voters
|Joe Biden (D)
|50%
|Donald Trump (R)
|45%
|Other
|1%
|Undecided
|3%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of
Donald Trump?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Favorable
|38%
|41%
|Unfavorable
|58%
|57%
|Unsure/Never Heard
|9%
|5%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of
Joe Biden?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Favorable
|41%
|42%
|Unfavorable
|50%
|52%
|Unsure/Never Heard
|9%
|5%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the
economy?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Joe Biden (D)
|35%
|35%
|Donald Trump (R)
|53%
|55%
|Both would be equally good
|4%
|3%
|Neither would be good
|6%
|5%
|It depends
|1%
|<1%
|Unsure
|3%
|1%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the
coronavirus?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Joe Biden (D)
|47%
|48%
|Donald Trump (R)
|34%
|37%
|Both would be equally good
|3%
|3%
|Neither would be good
|13%
|11%
|It depends
|1%
|<1%
|Unsure
|3%
|2%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with
race relations?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Joe Biden (D)
|53%
|53%
|Donald Trump (R)
|31%
|33%
|Both would be equally good
|2%
|1%
|Neither would be good
|11%
|10%
|It depends
|<1%
|<1%
|Unsure
|3%
|2%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
The Race for U.S. Senate:
If November's election for U.S. Senate in Arizona were held today,
whom would you support if the candidates are:
(If undecided: If you had to decide today, who are you leaning more toward? - Asked of Registered Voters)
|AZ Registered Voters
|July 2020
|Mark Kelly (D)
|53%
|Martha McSally (R)
|41%
|Other
|1%
|Undecided
|5%
|March 2020
|Mark Kelly (D)
|48%
|Martha McSally (R)
|45%
|Other
|1%
|Undecided
|6%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Gov. Doug Ducey approval:
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Doug Ducey is doing as
governor?
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Approve
|39%
|39%
|Disapprove
|50%
|53%
|Unsure
|11%
|8%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
Coronavirus in Arizona:
Thinking about the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona, do you think
things are:
|AZ Adults
|AZ Registered Voters
|Getting better
|17%
|18%
|Getting worse
|50%
|49%
|Staying about the same
|31%
|32%
|Unsure
|3%
|2%
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%
43% of those surveyed of voters described themselves as residing in a big city. 20% percent were from the suburbs. 27% were from either small cities or small towns, and 10% were from rural areas.
31% of registered voters identified as Republican, 26% as Democrats and 40% as independents.
Comments