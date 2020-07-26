Skip to Content
Published 5:04 pm

New NBC News/Marist Poll weighs Arizonans opinions on politics and coronavirus

Survey offers insights on Presidential race, Ducey performance and coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - With 100 days until the election, Democrat Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Arizona, with more voters saying the former vice president would do a better job handing the coronavirus and race relations, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll.

Democrats also enjoy a double-digit advantage in Arizona’s key Senate contest between incumbent appointed Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

But more of Trump’s voters strongly back him than Biden’s supporters do, and the president holds a significant lead on handling the economy.

Here are the survey results:

The 2020 Presidential Race:

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as
president?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Approve41%44%
Disapprove 53%52%
Unsure 6%4%
March 2020
Approve47%48%
Disapprove45%46%
Unsure 8%6%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as
president?

(And, would you say you strongly approve/disapprove of the job he is doing or just approve/disapprove?)

AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
July 2020
Approve26%29%
Strongly Approve15%15%
Disapprove 13%11%
Strongly Disapprove 40%41%
Unsure 6%4%
March 2020
Approve 32%34%
Strongly Approve14%14%
Disapprove12%11%
Strongly Disapprove34%35%
Unsure 8%6%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

If November's election for president were held today, whom would
you support if the candidates are...

(If undecided: If you had to decide today, are you leaning more towards? Asked of registered voters)

CandidateAZ Registered Voters
Joe Biden (D)50%
Donald Trump (R) 45%
Other1%
Undecided 3%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of
Donald Trump?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Favorable 38%41%
Unfavorable 58%57%
Unsure/Never Heard9%5%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of
Joe Biden?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Favorable 41%42%
Unfavorable 50%52%
Unsure/Never Heard9%5%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the
economy?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Joe Biden (D)35%35%
Donald Trump (R)53%55%
Both would be equally good4%3%
Neither would be good 6%5%
It depends 1%<1%
Unsure 3%1%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the
coronavirus?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Joe Biden (D)47%48%
Donald Trump (R)34%37%
Both would be equally good3%3%
Neither would be good 13%11%
It depends 1%<1%
Unsure 3%2%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with
race relations?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Joe Biden (D)53%53%
Donald Trump (R)31%33%
Both would be equally good2%1%
Neither would be good 11%10%
It depends <1%<1%
Unsure 3%2%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

The Race for U.S. Senate:

If November's election for U.S. Senate in Arizona were held today,
whom would you support if the candidates are:

(If undecided: If you had to decide today, who are you leaning more toward? - Asked of Registered Voters)

AZ Registered Voters
July 2020
Mark Kelly (D)53%
Martha McSally (R)41%
Other 1%
Undecided5%
March 2020
Mark Kelly (D) 48%
Martha McSally (R)45%
Other1%
Undecided 6%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Gov. Doug Ducey approval:

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Doug Ducey is doing as
governor?
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Approve 39%39%
Disapprove50%53%
Unsure11%8%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Coronavirus in Arizona:

Thinking about the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona, do you think
things are:
AZ AdultsAZ Registered Voters
Getting better17%18%
Getting worse 50%49%
Staying about the same 31%32%
Unsure 3%2%
NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters
Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

43% of those surveyed of voters described themselves as residing in a big city. 20% percent were from the suburbs. 27% were from either small cities or small towns, and 10% were from rural areas.

31% of registered voters identified as Republican, 26% as Democrats and 40% as independents.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

