New NBC News/Marist Poll weighs Arizonans opinions on politics and coronavirus

Survey offers insights on Presidential race, Ducey performance and coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - With 100 days until the election, Democrat Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Arizona, with more voters saying the former vice president would do a better job handing the coronavirus and race relations, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll.

Democrats also enjoy a double-digit advantage in Arizona’s key Senate contest between incumbent appointed Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

But more of Trump’s voters strongly back him than Biden’s supporters do, and the president holds a significant lead on handling the economy.

Here are the survey results:

The 2020 Presidential Race:

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as

president?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Approve 41% 44% Disapprove 53% 52% Unsure 6% 4% March 2020 Approve 47% 48% Disapprove 45% 46% Unsure 8% 6% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%



Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as

president?

(And, would you say you strongly approve/disapprove of the job he is doing or just approve/disapprove?)

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters July 2020 Approve 26% 29% Strongly Approve 15% 15% Disapprove 13% 11% Strongly Disapprove 40% 41% Unsure 6% 4% March 2020 Approve 32% 34% Strongly Approve 14% 14% Disapprove 12% 11% Strongly Disapprove 34% 35% Unsure 8% 6% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

If November's election for president were held today, whom would

you support if the candidates are...

(If undecided: If you had to decide today, are you leaning more towards? Asked of registered voters)

Candidate AZ Registered Voters Joe Biden (D) 50% Donald Trump (R) 45% Other 1% Undecided 3% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of

Donald Trump?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Favorable 38% 41% Unfavorable 58% 57% Unsure/Never Heard 9% 5% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

In general, do you have a favorable or an unfavorable impression of

Joe Biden?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Favorable 41% 42% Unfavorable 50% 52% Unsure/Never Heard 9% 5% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the

economy?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Joe Biden (D) 35% 35% Donald Trump (R) 53% 55% Both would be equally good 4% 3% Neither would be good 6% 5% It depends 1% <1% Unsure 3% 1% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with the

coronavirus?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Joe Biden (D) 47% 48% Donald Trump (R) 34% 37% Both would be equally good 3% 3% Neither would be good 13% 11% It depends 1% <1% Unsure 3% 2% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Who do you think would be better when it comes to dealing with

race relations?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Joe Biden (D) 53% 53% Donald Trump (R) 31% 33% Both would be equally good 2% 1% Neither would be good 11% 10% It depends <1% <1% Unsure 3% 2% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

The Race for U.S. Senate:

If November's election for U.S. Senate in Arizona were held today,

whom would you support if the candidates are:

(If undecided: If you had to decide today, who are you leaning more toward? - Asked of Registered Voters)

AZ Registered Voters July 2020 Mark Kelly (D) 53% Martha McSally (R) 41% Other 1% Undecided 5% March 2020 Mark Kelly (D) 48% Martha McSally (R) 45% Other 1% Undecided 6% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Gov. Doug Ducey approval:

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Doug Ducey is doing as

governor?

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Approve 39% 39% Disapprove 50% 53% Unsure 11% 8% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

Coronavirus in Arizona:

Thinking about the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona, do you think

things are:

AZ Adults AZ Registered Voters Getting better 17% 18% Getting worse 50% 49% Staying about the same 31% 32% Unsure 3% 2% NBC/Marist Poll of 1,020 Arizona adults/826 Arizona registered voters

Conducted July 14-22, 2020 - Margin of error +/- 3.7%-4.1%

43% of those surveyed of voters described themselves as residing in a big city. 20% percent were from the suburbs. 27% were from either small cities or small towns, and 10% were from rural areas.

31% of registered voters identified as Republican, 26% as Democrats and 40% as independents.