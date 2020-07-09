Mobile home sustains significant fire damage

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Fire causes damages to a mobile home. No one was injured.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the fire occurred Thursday just after 4:30 a.m. at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park located at 1340 West 3rd Street.

When YFD arrived at the scene, it found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the mobile home in space #78. YFD was able to quickly knock the fire down before it could spread through the whole home and other homes nearby.

Two women were home at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters say the fire was believed to have originated in the area of the exterior rear of the structure. The interior of the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage, and an outside storage shed was also damaged.

TheAmerican Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.