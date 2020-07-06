Democratic candidate Mark Kelly virtual campaigning

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - A Democratic and first-time candidate for Arizona's Senate, Mark Kelly, is virtual campaigning in an effort to reach hundreds of community members including in Yuma County during the pandemic to address their concerns.

“We're seeing rising cases, we need some help, there are things that the federal government can do including encouraging people to social distance, wear a face mask, and provide that protective equipment people need," said Kelly.

Kelly also stressed the importance of wide-spread testing in the state of Arizona especially in rural communities like Yuma. He says several have stated the concern about waiting up to 13 hours to get tested. “Only with extensive testing and contact tracing and then isolating individuals can we stop the spread of infectious disease and it’s not happening in Arizona," said Kelly.

He also expressed his concern about next year's harvesting season in Yuma. “I’m very concerned about next year, the season where a lot of migrant farmworkers cross here to work in the fields," said Kelly.

Kelly has been in close communication with staff members with Regional Center for Border Health to continue finding new avenues to help not overwhelm the hospital system.

“People are concerned with the hospital system in Yuma. Yuma is a relatively small community. When the hospital systems get overwhelmed that’s when the death rate from COVID will go up," said Kelly.