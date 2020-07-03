YCSO: No foul play suspected after man drowns

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-UPDATE

YCSO says a man was found dead earlier this morning in an irrigation ditch in the area of Highway 95 and Avenue I ½.

Deputies say it recovered the body.

YCSO says there are no signs of foul play, it believes the man drowned.

Name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

ORIGINAL STORY

Deputies with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) were dispatched Friday morning to a deceased body.

YCSO's Lieutenant Samuel Pavlak says deputies are on scene off Highway 95 and Avenue I. Use caution and avoid the area.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.

Stay with KYMA, 13 On Your Side, for the latest updates.