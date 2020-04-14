Skip to Content
Support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic

Screen-Shot-2020-04-14-at-9.30.05-AM
YUMA 2X CHALLENGE FACEBOOK

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local restaurants team up to challenge the community to eat out at least twice a week to help struggling businesses during this pandemic.

The Yuma 2X Challenge has a list of local Yuma restaurants that offer take out.

In a video created to promote the challenge, different restaurant owners say that ordering food at one of their restaurants continues to help their employees to stay employed.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Crystal Jimenez talks to one business owner who offers free meals to those who can't afford it.

