Support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local restaurants team up to challenge the community to eat out at least twice a week to help struggling businesses during this pandemic.

The Yuma 2X Challenge has a list of local Yuma restaurants that offer take out.

In a video created to promote the challenge, different restaurant owners say that ordering food at one of their restaurants continues to help their employees to stay employed.

