Third coronavirus death reported in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department confirmed the third death from COVID-19 in the county Monday morning.

Imperial County officials said the individual, an elderly resident, was hospitalized and had other health issues that may have been a factor. “It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,”

said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family who are suffering the loss of their loved one.”

In order to limit the further spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and lives of those in our community, everyone is firmly reminded to:

• Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (e.g., grocery shopping, medication pickup, reporting to work if you are designated an essential employee).

• Practice social and physical distancing by staying at least six feet away from others to lessen

the chances of getting sick.

• Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other

needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on hand.

• Wash your hands frequently, especially before eating or before touching your face.

• Take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a cloth face-covering in public

spaces. Cloth face-coverings, however, are not a replacement for social distancing and

regular handwashing.

• Avoid being around sick people.

For general questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the Department’s information line at 442-265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org.

Here are the latest numbers in Imperial County:

Total Positive Cases: 65

Active Cases: 54

Recovered: 8

Patients Tested: 507

Deaths: 3