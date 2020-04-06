Imperial County officials confirm third coronavirus death

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Imperial County Public Health Department confirmed a third person dies from the coronavirus.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says an elderly person was hospitalized and had other health issues that may have been a factor.

Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer says, "It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family who are suffering the loss of their loved one.”

In order to further stop the spread, public health officials remind the community the following:

• Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (e.g., grocery shopping, medication pickup, reporting to work if you are designated an essential employee).

• Practice social and physical distancing by staying at least six feet away from others to lessen the chances of getting sick.

• Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on hand.

• Wash your hands frequently, especially before eating or before touching your face.

• Take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a cloth face-covering in public spaces. Cloth face-coverings, however, are not a replacement for social distancing and regular handwashing.

• Avoid being around sick people