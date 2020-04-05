YPD: Local man questioned for coughing on gas pump

News

Charges sent to County Attorney for review

YUMA, Calif. (KYMA, KEC) - A recent Snapchat video has surfaced, showing a man coughing on a gas pump handle and referencing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) started receiving multiple calls about this incident Saturday afternoon, prompting an investigation.

YPD identifies the the subject as a 23-year-old male from Winterhaven, California.

He was brought into the Yuma station and interviewed over the incident.

The 23-year-old said he got the idea from similar videos on social media. YPD says he does not show signs or symptoms for coronavirus.

Charges for Unlawful Use of Infectious Biological Substance will be sent to the County Attorney for review.

