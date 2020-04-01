Imperial County coronavirus cases now over 40

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in Imperial County, bringing the total to 43.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, 9 cases are currently pending.

In a special meeting Wednesday, El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva said the number would continue to rise.

"Rural areas like Imperial County have not seen a peak yet, this is why we must adhere to what our health officials are advising us to do," said Silva.

