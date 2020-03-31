Selena Quintanilla continues to inspire fans across the U.S.

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-It's been 25 years since the tragic death of Selena Quintanilla, "Queen of Tejano music," but her legacy continues.

The 23-year-old singer inspired numerous artists and touched the hearts of many fans.

Her life came to an end when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar was an employee and manager for Selena's boutiques and fan club.

Let's see how she's impacted music and culture through the years, according to CNN:

Her music inspired many A-listers

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer has inspired the careers of numerous artists, including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and Selena Gomez, who was named after the singer.

Selena may have risen to stardom in the early 1990s but fans in both sides of the United States-Mexico border continue singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" and "Como la Flor" until now.

Songs from 1995 crossover album, "Dreaming of You," which was released unfinished after her Selena's death, continue making it to stages around the country. Solange has covered "I Could Fall in Love" on tour multiple times. Last year, Camila Cabello performed "Dreaming of You" at the Houston Rodeo and Ally Brooke sang it during the Miss Universe pageant.

She showed others it's OK to celebrate their identity

Selena was both Mexican and American. She sang in Spanish and spoke mostly in English. She couldn't be prouder of it and people took notice. For many fans, it was the first time they saw someone who looked like them under the spotlight and thriving.

For that reason, Nathian Shae Rodriguez, a professor at San Diego State University, is teaching a class this semester using Selena's influence to examine representation in media."She gave me an identity in the media, and she gave me a person I could be," he told CNN last year.

"I could listen to Spanish music while also being able to speak English. She existed in this in-between and that's how I felt."

Her wardrobe staples are unforgettable

Selena was as passionate about fashion as she was for music. She wore elaborate outfits onstage and produced her own clothing and accessories line. She rocked crop tops, hoop earrings and bedazzled bustiers that fans still remember and imitate.

Following her performance at the Houston Rodeo, Cardi B said her look in the video for her hit song "Please Me" featuring Bruno Mars was inspired by Selena.

"This was the inspo for 'Please Me,'" she said in an Instagram video while pointing at a photo of the singer in her signature bejeweled bustier along with a purple leather jacket.

Hundreds of fans who idolize Selena's signature bold lips rushed to MAC Cosmetics stores for a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the singer was released in 2016.

The company created the collection after 38,000 fans signed a petition asking it to do so.Lipsticks, eye shadows, gloss and a face powder with purple packaging quickly sold out within hours.Fans are already anticipating the new makeup collection set to be released in April.