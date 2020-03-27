Gov. Ducey signs bill expanding unemployment

News

Measure makes assistance for easily accessible to those laid off due to coronavirus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Arizona), signed a bill Friday expanding unemployment benefits to those laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation makes more Arizonans eligible for benefits. Unemployment insurance is typically only available to individuals who have lost their jobs. The new measure makes it available to:

Individuals whose workplace has closed due to coronavirus - even if the individual intends to go back to work when the business reopens

Individuals who are following directives to self-quarantine and intend to return to work

Individuals who leave employment to care for a family members

The order also waives the typical one-week waiting period. It also removes the work search requirement.

“Arizona will continue to provide support to those in need while we combat the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey.

“This legislation will waive certain requirements for unemployment eligibility, giving hardworking Arizonans the helping hand they need while we get through this difficult time. My sincere thanks to Senate President Fann, Speaker Bowers and members of the Arizona Legislature for working to support our fellow Arizonans.”

The new law applies retroactively to March 10, 2020.

To get more information on Unemployment Insurance, or to apply for benefits, you can visit the Arizona Department of Economic Security's website.