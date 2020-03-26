HSOY to launch online auction for Critter Country

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is launching an online auction this weekend for items that were to be auctioned at their annual Critter Country event, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The auction begins Saturday, March 28th at 9:00 A.M and ends on April 4. On the website all the items that were going to be auctioned off at the annual fundraiser will be up for bid.

On the evening of Thursday, March 26, the auctioned items will be available for view online, before HSOY goes live for the actual auction.

The Critter Country event is the second largest fundraiser HSOY hosts every year to raise funds to help care for the shelter's guests and needs.

There will be silent auction items such as gift baskets, gift cards, and about sixty items in total to be auctioned off.

During the live auction, which will include two of their largest auction items, the fundraiser has a trip to Tennessee to visit the Jack Daniel's Distillery, and a luxury Napa Valley wine trip.

You can begin viewing items to be auctioned at the HSOY website HERE.