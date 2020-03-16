Arizona Chief Justice issues coronavirus instructions for state courts

News

Courts remain open in the face of the outbreak, but procedures will change

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chief Justice of Arizona's Supreme Court issued an order Monday providing directions on court operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel's order includes direction for in-person proceedings, jury selection, and limiting access to courthouses and courtrooms. It also addresses social distancing, and the use of technology to continue court operations.

The order also gives time extensions to cases making their way through the courts during the health crisis. In addition, it gives each county's presiding superior court judge the authority to take steps in their jurisdiction to ensure access to justice while reducing the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

The goal is to keep Arizona's courts open. The order aims to reduce the number of visitors to courthouses while maintaining services and preserving people's Constitutional and statutory rights.

