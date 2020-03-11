Gabe’s Guide: Taco Monster 2.0

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Taco Monster's second location opened its doors to Yuma.

The new indoor building is located on 2198 S. 4th Ave. and a ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m Friday at their second location.

This location is largely known as where the old Coco's pie shop used to be located.

On Tuesday, March 10 a VIP event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. where community members will get to tour the premises and try some of the food.

Their first food truck location is at 1744 S Pacific Ave, Yuma, AZ.

The hours for the new location taking effect after the grand opening are:

Sunday-Wednesday (8 a.m. to Midnight)

Thursday-Saturday (8 a.m. to 4 a.m.)