Yuma mother is questioning an alleged bullying incident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma mom is outraged after she claims her son was beaten up on the way to school and back.

She claimed nothing was done to punish the two students in question.

"They were punching and cursing bad words and they called me bad words," said the third-grader.

His mom said when she went to pick up her son, there was blood on his chin.

He said he reported the incident to the bus driver.

But his mom says the bus driver didn’t report it at first, but after she confronted him - he told her he would.

“I went home and I left a message with transportation to make sure something went down," said Amanda Kuehnle, the third grader's mother.

The third-grader said the students picked on him twice and it isn’t right.

They said they want there to be some kind of action taken.

"I want it investigated to make sure something is not going on like that. They're in our school system. These are our babies and they have them scared like he was scared to talk to me," said Kuehnle.

The school district said they received a report of the allegation and investigated it, but they wouldn’t release if any disciplinary actions were taken.



"Yuma School District One's first priority is student safety. The district has a zero tolerance policy for violence, and any allegations will be investigated and addressed appropriately to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students. The district takes all reports seriously," said Christine McCoy, Yuma School District One Communications & Community Engagement Coordinator.