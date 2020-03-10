What you need to know about Arizona Presidential Preference Election

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Presidential Preference Election is next Tuesday and there are a few things to know before heading to the polls to see if you're able to vote in the election.

This year's election isn't like most years, because this year only Democratic Candidates for President will be listed on the ballot.

The Republican party for the PPE is not holding an election for the republicans, so voting on March 17th is only open to those affiliated with the democratic party.

There will be three ways to vote, you can visit the recorder office for an early voting option, heading to the polls on election day, or mailing in your ballot by March 11th.

If you chose the mail-in ballot option, by now you should have your ballot.

Yuma County Recorder officials want to remind the public that you must sign the affidavit envelope as well as your ballot, or else they cannot count your vote. You can check the status of mail-in ballots at azsos.gov.

If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, be sure to have photo identification with an address matching what you have on record.

Participants of this election can head to any of the nine polling locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their vote:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center: 300 S. 13th Avenue

Yuma County Health Department: 2200 W. 28th Street - Yuma

MEGA CENTER: Yuma Civic Center: 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive - Yuma

Desert Mesa Elementary School: 2350 S. Ave 7 1/2 E - Yuma

MEGA CENTER: St. John Neumann Catholic Church 11545 E. 40th Street - Yuma

First Southern Baptist Church of Wellton: 11711 William Street - Welton

Somerton Library: 240 W. Canal Street - Somerton

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center: 1015 N. Main Street - San Luis

San Luis City Library: 1075 N. 6th Ave - San Luis