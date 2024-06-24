Real estate company hosting “Pouring Compassion” to support local heroes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A real estate company is hosting a fundraiser for our local heroes.

The Beacon Home Group is having the "Pouring Compassion" event at the Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge on 16th Street near Avenue 3E.

You get one free drink with every donation.

"We are putting together, books, card games, board games, all of that. In addition maybe some patio love for their backyard because they don't have much right now and there's a a very useful space for that," says Beacon Home Group owner Katie Franco.

The event is Thursday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.