Nominate a domestic violence survivor in the Imperial Valley for the Mariposa Lily Award

WomanHaven is allowing the community to nominate individuals who meet the criteria and to raise awareness about domestic violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WomanHaven, an organization in El Centro, is a center against domestic violence and is dedicated to providing a comprehensive support system for those affected by domestic violence.

Gina Vargas, WomanHaven Executive Director, says they have been in the community for 46 years and their mission is to provide a safe shelter, a support system for crisis intervention.

"Legal assistance for temporary restraining orders, counseling for those leaving therapy and housing, support for individuals that need to be able to stabilize and through there we're able to empower them and provide them enrichment to be able to provide a better future for themselves and give them the tools needed to to survive and thrive," explains Vargas.

WomanHaven is preparing for the 7th Annual Mariposa Award Gala in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Christian Gamble, Community Outreach with WomanHaven says awards will be given to those who overcame their abuse and is now giving back to the community.

One of the key elements of this event is the Mariposa Lily Award, which honors individuals who have survived domestic violence and transformed adversity into triumph by creating positive change in Imperial County.

"And the award is for someone that is a survivor of domestic violence and that has been able to inspire others to speak about their situation, to give them a voice in the Imperial County," says Gamble.

Additionally, their Visionary Award recognizes a person’s lifetime commitment to ending domestic violence.

"That highlights a person's dedication and advocacy that they given for over years, inspiring others and helping others that have been through a tough situation where home is not safe. So we highlight those two people that are creating a positive impact in Imperial County," Gamble continues.

WomanHaven is inviting the community to nominate someone you may know who is a domestic violence survivor and is now empowering others.

You must nominate them by July 1 by filling out their application on their website or by scanning the QR code on the flier below, then email it to outreach@womanhaven.org.

Vargas emphasizes how WomanHaven wants to highlight the survivors, the things that they've gone through and to let individuals know that there is a way out and there is a better life.

"And we want to be able to inspire individuals, encourage them for a path, and celebrate those survivors who have gotten out and what they've gone through. We want to applaud them for who they are today and inspiring others," Vargas states.

The 7th Annual Mariposa Award Gala will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.