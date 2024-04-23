Making a Home into a CASA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It goes without saying that the most important to care for is our children. From love and support to providing them with the necessities to be successful.

But here in Yuma County, many children whose parents are caught up in the legal system don't have those basic needs.

Which is why the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Yuma County, better known as CASA, serves to be that bridge for children in our community.

Half of children who are impacted by the court system do not have a CASA which further puts a stain the abilities for children to obtain necessities like clothes and school supplies.

"It just feels good to know that we're making a difference in many young lives and that that's the best feeling there is, is to know that you're helping others," said Brooke Adams who serves as the President of the CASA of Yuma County Council.

We'll share the story of a young woman who was part of the CASA system and that that experience made an impact as to why she helps young children today.

Making a home a CASA, a News 11 exclusive will air Wednesday April 24 at 5 P.M. only on News 11.