‘Get Axed’ is bringing more fun to the Yuma community

A new way to get your friends and family together for a good time and competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new business is bringing more fun to the Yuma community.

Grab your friends and family to "Get Axed." The grand opening is on Saturday, April 15.

You can choose between 12 digital games to play and use any of the four axes or knives to throw and hit your target.

Some of the games include Connect Four, Axe Pong, and Zombies.

The throwing age is 12 years old and up.

The establishment is owned by a military and educator couple, Katie and Randall Small who are giving discounts to first responders, military, and educators.

"My husband is a pilot with HNS and he is about ready to retire so we wanted to bring something to the community because there is just so many great things here," says Katie.

This is the first franchise location, so the process of getting it up and running took a little over two years.

"We built everything ourselves, so all the bays were constructed by us. I literally nailed all these together with my family and then we had construction companies hired out to do the sub jobs," explains Katie.

"Get Axed" does not have beer on tap, but they do have 120 different kinds of canned and bottled beer, wine, and seltzers.

As for food?

"And then we don't serve any food which is really unique but people can bring in any food they want. They can bring in any of the surrounding restaurants, they can DoorDash. They can bring in a pizza. We don't care what they bring in," says Katie.

Monday through Friday doors are open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday are open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

It's $20 for an hour, $30 for an hour and a half, and $35 for two hours per person.

Once you reserve for two hours, you get a discount if you extend your time as long as no one has a reservation behind you.

Reservations are recommended. You can find more information and secure your time here.