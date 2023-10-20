Skip to Content
Big rise in Bird scooter and Ebike injuries

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The west coast launched a transportation phenomenon in 2017, that jump started the scooter and E-bike trend nationwide.  

The demand quickly grew and made it's way across the country rather quickly.  Locals and tourists alike jumped on the band wagon to utilize the hot commodity, for fun, to and from work and just zipping around town.  

The popularity for the E-bikes and scooters took things to a whole new level, but also saw numbers rise in the accident arena.  Between 2017-2022 the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported a 21% jump in deaths and accidents.  

While they may be an accessible means of transportation, the shortage of safety responsibility has caused a high volume of injuries.  The lack of helmet use, operating at high speeds and careless choices put both the rider and pedestrians in harms way.

Kids under the age of 14 make up the majority of injuries and hospital visits.  Keeping collisions at the minimum starts with making wiser choices when navigating your way round.  We all like to get out there, have fun and enjoy beating the traffic on the latest hip mode of transportation, but let's make it safe for everyone and look out for one another.

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023.

