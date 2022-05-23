Eye on Jobs: That rejection email, could be a second chance

Career Expert Courtney Nelson says don't miss the opportunity to show just how professional you indeed are

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Applying for a new career is a massive investment, you have to research the company especially since you'll be spending most of your time there. And, once you're face-to-face with a recruiter you give it a 100%.

The interview in itself is a major selling point for you. You have to convince them that your employment will improve the company as a whole.

So, as the anticipation looms awaiting their response, there's always that dread. But, Courtney Nelson with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says even if you do receive a rejection letter, don't let that discourage you.

In fact, Nelson says that you should promptly respond making sure to thank the recruiter for their time and to make it known you're still interested.

She says that your response may be seen as polite and in the event that the candidate that was chosen doesn't come through, your name is still on the list.