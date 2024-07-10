New Gadsden Elementary School Interim Principal approved

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Silvia Vega was approved as the new Interim Principal of Gasden Elementary School by the Governing Board.

Vega was in the district for over 14 years, starting as a special education instructional assistant. Before being approved for Interim Principal, she was the master teacher at Arizona Desert Elementary School.

“It is with great responsibility and commitment that I accept this role,” said Vega. “I am very excited to work with the Gadsden staff, students, and families and am looking forward to a great 2024-2025 school year filled with a positive and enriching educational experience for all.”

"The Gadsden ESD #32 is excited to welcome Mrs. Silvia Vega in her new position and we are confident that her implementation of leadership will be impactful in the Gadsden community," wrote the district in a press release.

Vega will begin her position as Interim Principal effective July 10, 2024.