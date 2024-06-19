District One to hold $77 million special bond election for renovations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District one is attempting to generate more money for renovations with a $77 million bond.

The school district is holding a special bond election that will show up on the presidential election ballot this November after realizing they need some renovations.

“The main categories are school safety a lot of our schools were built prior to school safety being such a top priority around our country,” said James Sheldahl, the Superintendent of Yuma Elementary School District One.

It was all revealed in an audit showing the district needs major renovations state money alone cannot provide.

The district’s superintendent gives another example of what the bond money would be used for.

“Facilities for our students with special needs there’s a growing population of students with special needs so that’s one of the priority areas and another is the STEM area that help facilitate students learning about 21 Century work force," said Sheldahl.

If approved the bond would add an average of $3.63 to each property owner's home tax with an assessed value of $100,000 in Yuma County.

According to the district they are the third oldest in the state of Arizona and these district wide renovations would be the first to occur in decades.

“We have 12 schools that were built 1966 or earlier, there just comes a time when you know when a district needs to sink some money into renovating older buildings," said Sheldahl.

The special election will be held on November 5th.