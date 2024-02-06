Local elementary school selected as a finalist for teaching award

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) announced that Desert View Elementary School in Gadsden Elementary School District #32 won $10,000 as an NIET Founder's Award finalist.

In a press release, Desert View was among the five schools across the country "under consideration for the $50,000 grand prize," which will be announced at NIET's national conference on February 29.

Desert View Elementary’s long investment in educator effectiveness has yielded large dividends in the forms of consistently high student achievement, strong staff retention, and a vibrant pipeline of teacher leaders. The steady guidance of Principal Meredith Nelson and Superintendent Lizette Esparza has propelled Desert View to rank among the very best in Arizona. Congratulations." Lowell Milken, NIET Founder

The press release mentions Desert View was selected based on several of the following factors:

Efforts to make instructional excellence the cornerstone of school improvement.

Plans for regular professional learning focused on the real-time needs of teachers and students.

Creating a culture of collaboration and reflection.

Leveraging teacher leaders and administrators to drive student growth.

To learn more about Desert View's selection, read the press release below.