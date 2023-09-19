Arizona teacher earns Child Develpoment Associate Credential

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona teacher was awarded a $1,000 check on August 30 for being the first professional in Arizona to complete a new "continuing education professional development course."

In a press release, Karen Preston completed the Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential sponsored by the Arizona Early Childhood Workforce Registry "in conjunction with the ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI)."

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

Arizona Western College (AWC) says Preston has been working for the college for 24 years as a Child Development Associate (CDA) and a Professional Development Specialist (PDS).

"Working with children can be very stressful at times, so I provide a support system for our students and I serve as a mentor for them as they gain confidence in the workplace. Many of these students continue on to earn their associate or bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. This is the best job in the world, it really is,” Preston shared.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

"I am proud of Karen for taking on the task of completing all the required modules for the new alternative CDA process. Karen is a great instructor who is flexible, knowledgeable and always willing to lend a hand,” said Alma Barrandey, Child Development Learning Lab Director.

When asked how she felt about winning the award, Preston said, "It was such a big surprise to receive this award...I’m always in the background taking care of our AWC students, that’s where I’m most comfortable, but it was nice to be recognized."

To learn more about Preston's win, read the press release below.