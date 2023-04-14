Skip to Content
Yuma Education
today at 12:58 PM
Local school district increases employees’ salaries

Crane Schools

The Crane Governing Board approved the 7% salary increase at their board meeting on April 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Elementary School District employees will receive a 7% salary increase beginning July 1.

The Crane Governing Board approved the salary increase on Tuesday.

Including an increase to new teacher compensation with a base pay for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree at $41,375.

And $51,575 when supplemental pay is included, along with classroom sit fund and approved stipends.

Crane Schools mentioned the district has approved over 45% in increases for teachers and other personnel received over 35% increases as well.

The new school year will have a $15 minimum wage adjustment.

Currently, Arizona state's minimum wage is $13.85.

Crane Schools is giving the community an opportunity to watch the presentation below, time stamp for the compensation and benefits presentation starts at 1:56:36.

April 11, 2023 - Regular Governing Board Meeting of Crane Elementary School District No. 13, Yuma, AZ from Crane Schools on Vimeo.

Press_Release-Approved-23-24-Compensation-PackageDownload
Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education
