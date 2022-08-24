Arizona Western College is back in session completely for the fall semester after COVID

Students say they're excited to be back on campus 100% but there are some major changes.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This marks the first week Arizona Western College (AWC) is open fully for the fall semester after COVID-19.

Students at ASW are diving back into the books. One third year student majoring in Associates of Arts, Paola Villarruel, says she's happy to finally be back but it's a little awkward.

"Everyone I feel is losing their communication skills. For a lot of people, it's hard to go up to other people so it's a challenge for everyone," says Villarruel. "I feel like for me it's been a challenge cause before, I'm like a very extrovert, and now coming back to campus is kind of weird approaching my friends or my professors so that's a big challenge for me."

AWC's Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities, Shara Skinner, says the school wants students to feel like they belong and actively engage in activities to give them a sense of normalcy.

"What we're most excited about is the hustle and bustle for campus," says Skinner. "Seeing students come back here and being excited to see their friends and being excited to join activities is really important for us."

According to Skinner, safety is still the number one priority and the campus is taking precautions.

"We've made arrangements to you know provide testing for COVID. We're not in any way shape or form pretending like it's over."

And with safety top of mind, AWC held an active shooter training last week for faculty, staff and student leaders.

"Although we're taking the necessary precautions, it absolutely could happen here," explains Skinner. "So we want to make sure we're keeping our students apprised of situations, we're keeping our faculty and staff trained."

Villarruel says she's always worried and is alert at all times but the campus police do make a difference.

"They always walk around and ask if we're doing okay and if everything is alright so I feel safe being around here on campus," says Villarruel.

Skinner says if you're not enrolled, it's not too late to sign up for fall classes. You can enroll here.