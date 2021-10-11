District One Pajama Day raises nearly $3K for childhood cancer awareness

Involved Desert Mesa Elementary, Palmcroft Elementary, Fourth Avenue Jr. High Schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma District One announces Monday the results of the funds it raised during the county-wide "Pajama Day Yuma."

Communications & Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy says, "Desert Mesa Elementary, Palmcroft Elementary and Fourth Avenue Jr. High Schools asked for those interested in donating to simply bring $1 to school on September 28th. The outpouring of support was greater than anticipated."

In total, the three participating schools raised $2,942.70 on Tuesday, September 28, which will benefit two local foundations: The AdvoKATE Foundation and Hunter’s Army.

Desert Mesa Principal Rich Gerber expressed his appreciation for the school's Student Council, as well as the community, for their combined effort in raising funds and awareness.

“Participating in an activity that supports others, gives our students an opportunity to see what compassion and community means,” stated Gerber, “and what giving can do to help those in need.”

Hunter's Army, a local nonprofit, was also greatly appreciative of Yuma District One's role.

“[Their] efforts on Pajama Day will have a lasting impact, as we continue to help local families affected by childhood cancer," the foundation shares. "Thank you for marching with us . . . you are making a difference and we appreciate you so very much!"