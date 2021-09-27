Skip to Content
Yuma Education
Yuma School District One receives $12.5K for teacher support

Yuma School District One

Resources divied up between 25 teachers across the district

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One announces Monday the Arizona Public Service (APS) Supply My Class program has donated $12,500 specifically for teachers. 25 instructors were awarded $500 each for purchasing classroom supplies.

"The APS Supply My Class program was open to Arizona teachers at K-12, Title I schools, " District One's Communications & Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy shares. "Random drawings occurred each Friday from August 6 - September 3, awarding 500 teachers in the state of Arizona with $500 each."

Music teacher Jose Ramos purchased 13 ukuleles for his students at McGraw and Pecan Grove Elementary Schools.

3rd-grade teacher Kathleen McGinnis purchased office supplies, including a printer, for her classroom at Palmcroft Elementary School.

7th-grade teacher Claudia Bellisle also purchased a printer, along with various supplies, for her EL/Language Arts classroom at Woodard Jr. High School.

"Yuma School District One is grateful for the ongoing support that APS provides to schools, students, and teachers," McCoy expresses.

Caleb J. Fernández

