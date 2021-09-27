Yuma School District One receives $12.5K for teacher support

Yuma Education

Resources divied up between 25 teachers across the district

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One announces Monday the Arizona Public Service (APS) Supply My Class program has donated $12,500 specifically for teachers. 25 instructors were awarded $500 each for purchasing classroom supplies.

Courtesy Yuma School District One

"The APS Supply My Class program was open to Arizona teachers at K-12, Title I schools, " District One's Communications & Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy shares. "Random drawings occurred each Friday from August 6 - September 3, awarding 500 teachers in the state of Arizona with $500 each."

Music teacher Jose Ramos purchased 13 ukuleles for his students at McGraw and Pecan Grove Elementary Schools.

3rd-grade teacher Kathleen McGinnis purchased office supplies, including a printer, for her classroom at Palmcroft Elementary School.

7th-grade teacher Claudia Bellisle also purchased a printer, along with various supplies, for her EL/Language Arts classroom at Woodard Jr. High School.

"Yuma School District One is grateful for the ongoing support that APS provides to schools, students, and teachers," McCoy expresses.