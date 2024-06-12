Skip to Content
Imperial Valley College celebrates first graduates of lithium training program

Imperial Valley College
today at 2:20 PM
IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College recently completed its first lithium training program, certifying 48 new plant operators ready to enter the lithium industry.

The ceremony was held on May 29, and among those honored were a father and son duo who completed the program together.

Imperial Valley College Board President Isabel Solis and IVC President/Superintendent Dr. Lennor Johnson were present to recognize the achievements of the students.

Miriam Ordonez

