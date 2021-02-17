Yuma High Student Council recognized for charity and service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High's Student Council has been recognized for its outstanding charity and service contributions during the 2020-21 school year.

The award is the highest given by the Arizona Associations of Student Councils (AASC). It's only given to 20 school across the state.

In order to earn the award, student council members had to raise more than $3,000 in donations and perform more than 300 hours of community service.

This year's projects included a district-wide charity dance, and a holiday toy drive. The council also donated its homecoming profits to charity, and supported other charitable initiatives.

“I am extremely proud of our StuCo members and feel blessed to have an amazing advisor [Yuma High teacher Silvia Arellano] to support us along the way,” YHS Student Body President Carissa Fijalkowski said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of such an incredible organization and to be surrounded by a group of peers who support and encourage each other."

This is the first time the AASC has recognized Yuma High School.