Skip to Content
High School News
By
today at 3:58 pm
Published 3:57 pm

Yuma High Student Council recognized for charity and service

The award-winning Yuma High School Student Council
YUHSD
The award-winning Yuma High School Student Council

Students awarded highest honor from Arizona Association of Student Councils

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High's Student Council has been recognized for its outstanding charity and service contributions during the 2020-21 school year.

The award is the highest given by the Arizona Associations of Student Councils (AASC). It's only given to 20 school across the state.

In order to earn the award, student council members had to raise more than $3,000 in donations and perform more than 300 hours of community service.

This year's projects included a district-wide charity dance, and a holiday toy drive. The council also donated its homecoming profits to charity, and supported other charitable initiatives.

“I am extremely proud of our StuCo members and feel blessed to have an amazing advisor [Yuma High teacher Silvia Arellano] to support us along the way,” YHS Student Body President Carissa Fijalkowski said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of such an incredible organization and to be surrounded by a group of peers who support and encourage each other."

This is the first time the AASC has recognized Yuma High School.

Education / The Good Stuff / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content