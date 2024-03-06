Juniors from YUHSD schools to take AzSCI Exam

11th graders who will be graduating in 2025 will be taking the exam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said it will be administering the Arizona Statewide Achievement Assessment for Science (AzSCI) Exam on Tuesday, March 19 for 11th grade students.

The exam consists of three test units that assess the Arizona Science Standards which shows a vision of what it means to be scientifically literate, and college and career ready.

YUHSD said results will be available to the schools in May.

According to YUHSD, school will start at its regularly scheduled time and lunch will be provided for all students.

Here are the following times students in grades 9,10, and 12 will be dismissed:

Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High Schools will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

San Luis High School will be dismissed at 11:34 a.m.

Vista High School will be dismissed at 12:24 p.m.

YUHSD mentioned Somerton High School will have its regular bell schedule on March 19 since they have no students who are members of the Class of 2025.

11th grade students will stay at their respective schools and take the AzSCI Exam. They are encouraged to bring earbuds or headphones.

Those testing will be dismissed at the following times:

Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High Schools will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m.

San Luis High School will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Vista High School will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m.

YUHSD said a late bus run will be available for students needing additional time to complete the exam.

All students will return to their campuses as regularly scheduled on Wednesday, March 20.