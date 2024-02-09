Skip to Content
Local students participate in Mathcounts competition

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 2:46 PM
Published 3:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local middle school students participated in a mathematics competition Friday morning in Yuma.

Arizona Western College (AWC) hosted the annual Mathcounts competition.

The organization provides fun and challenging programs for students to explore math-related academic and professional opportunities.

"It's one of those competitions that are you know trying to make sure we keep stem and math at the forefront and just to keep students interested in the field and the possibilities of you know stem related careers," stated Joann Chang, AWC Executive Director, Dean of Healthcare Programs.

The competition organizers say they plan for the program to grow and to build more interest in students for mathematics.

