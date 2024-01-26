Arizona Desert Elementary School teacher awarded Yuma County Teacher of the Month

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Superintendent's Office was able to surprise and recognize Mrs. Myriam Hurtado from Arizona Desert Elementary School as the January Yuma County Teacher of the Month.

This was through the "Good Things in Education Program" and Hurtado was awarded on Thursday.

The Yuma County Teacher of the Month is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding educators for their dedication, passion, and impact on students' lives, stated the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32.

“We really just want to support the teachers and students who are doing good things in our community,” said Eliana Osborn, the Arizona Department of Education, Yuma County Program Specialist.

“It is thanks to devoted educators like Mrs. Hurtado that our school has recently achieved a letter rating of an A. Mrs. Hurtado is committed to student achievement and ensures that she supports our school mission of meeting the needs of the whole child,” said Ms. Lina Galvan, Arizona Desert Elementary Principal. “Mrs. Hurtado has worked in a variety of positions over her 21 years in the district: Fifth Grade Teacher, 21st Century Community Learning Center Coordinator, Mentor, and is currently a Reading Interventionist.”

GESD #32 said the "Good Things in Education Program" is designed to celebrate the people they meet and the connections that are made throughout their educational careers.

This program cultivates a culture of appreciation for teachers and highlights the important role they play in shaping the future through their dedication to nurturing young students' minds.

GESD #32 congratulates Hurtado for her dedication and support to the community.

Congratulations Mrs. Myriam Hurtado!