AWC celebrates their graduating students

Student Speaker Seanna Engel discusses why it's important to represent Arizona Western College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will have its 2023 commencement ceremony Friday evening celebrating its graduates.

Northern Arizona University-Yuma Branch Campus, University of Arizona-Yuma Academic Center, and Arizona State University ASU@Yuma programs will also be a part of the ceremony.

Seanna Engel has been chosen as AWC's Student Commencement Speaker who will be graduating with an Associate's Degree in Science and an AJEC-S Certification.

Engel will be going to the University of Arizona afterward for a degree in Conservation Biology before going to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for a Master's and Doctorate in Marine Biology.

Engel said it is an honor to address her fellow students who have worked hard and to also show her appreciation to the instructors and staff at AWC.