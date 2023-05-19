Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 4:41 PM
Published 5:02 PM

AWC celebrates their graduating students

KYMA

Student Speaker Seanna Engel discusses why it's important to represent Arizona Western College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will have its 2023 commencement ceremony Friday evening celebrating its graduates.

Northern Arizona University-Yuma Branch Campus, University of Arizona-Yuma Academic Center, and Arizona State University ASU@Yuma programs will also be a part of the ceremony.

Seanna Engel has been chosen as AWC's Student Commencement Speaker who will be graduating with an Associate's Degree in Science and an AJEC-S Certification.

Engel will be going to the University of Arizona afterward for a degree in Conservation Biology before going to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for a Master's and Doctorate in Marine Biology.

Engel said it is an honor to address her fellow students who have worked hard and to also show her appreciation to the instructors and staff at AWC.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content