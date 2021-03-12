Gadsden Elementary School District #32 returning to in-person

Education

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 said it would reopen in-person learning starting April 5, 2021.

The Governing Board and Administration announced on Thursday parents still have the option of continuing online learning.

The district said it continues to work carefully to ensure all safety protocols are met before students and staff return to school.

GESD will provide families with more information as it gets closer to reopening the school.