Foster care students eligible for in-person learning

Education

School may be a foster child’s one place of normalcy and stability.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- While remote learning is in full effect in most school districts, Governor Doug Ducey also mandated all Arizona schools provide on-site learning and support services for students in need.

Children in foster care often times have unstable living situations.

At times, bouncing from home to home.

Lydia Blackthunder, a passionate foster mother in Yuma, said, “It depends on how soon the family gets stable and are able to reunify with the children. So sometimes it can be weeks, months, or years.”

School may be a foster child’s one place of normalcy and stability.

For that reason, the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) determined it’s best for children in DCS custody to attend school in-person.

Under the Arizona Department of Education guidelines, students in foster care qualify for on-site learning and support services.

Blackthunder says it's important for children to feel safe when learning.

"The children need to continue to learn and thrive. If the schools are giving them that opportunity to do that, I think it’s very important that they have a place that they can go if the parent is not available or no other system is in place to be able to help them," she said.

Beginning Monday, foster children and other students in need are able to come to school to complete their online learning, in a safe space with access to food, health, and support services.